A throwback photo has caused some mild Twitter drama between Keke Palmer and August Alsina.

On Friday, a fan shared an old black-and-white picture of the entertainers sitting in a car together. A Twitter user brought the photo to Palmer's attention with the caption, "This you?"

It didn't take long for Palmer to confirm it was, indeed, her in the photo; In doing so, she down the dating rumors that the photo fueled.

"Yes girl. August was never my man lol," she wrote. "That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing."

Alsina caught wind of Palmer's response and swiftly clapped back with his own thoughts on the matter.

"U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man," he responded. "You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur 'friends' r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability."

The Twitter exchange arrives on the same day of Jada Pinkett Smith's much-anticipated Red Table Talk episode, in which she addressed her rumored affair with Alsina. Pinkett Smith said she "got into an entanglement" with the New Orleans-bred artist. Alsina maintains he and Pinkett Smith not only had a relationship, but it was also given the green light by Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith.

"Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminal. (Not just about today)," Alsina wrote in a subsequent tweet. "& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/."

He continued: "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!

Alsina went on to say he didn't have any issues with Palmer until recently, when she began "speaking subliminal shade around my name."