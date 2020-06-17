Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on That '70s Show, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey confirmed the charges Wednesday, stating Masterson is accused of forcibly raping three different women between 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills home. According to legal documents, Masterson allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December of 2001; a 28-year-old woman in April 2003; and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December in 2003. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Masterson will face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted on all counts.

The DA also notes that the office declined to file two other sexual assault charges against Masterson stemming from separate cases. Officials cited insufficient evidence in one case, while the other allegation was outside the statute of limitations.

Masterson was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and has since been released on $3.3 million bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.

The 44-year-old was ousted from the Netflix series The Ranch in 2017 over multiple rape allegations.

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch," a Netflix spokesperson told the Post. "Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him."

Masterson denied the allegations in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch," he said. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."