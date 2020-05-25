Did you know Lawrence directs? Insecure broke formula for a special destination episode—and it was directed by none other than cast member Jay Ellis. Jay discusses his long-time desire to direct and the legends he learned from, and of course, he gets into #LawrenceHive (including which celebrities have pledged their allegiance) and if Issa and Lawrence belong together. We also get into the highly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, the personal connection he has to the franchise, and yes, some Tom Cruise stories.