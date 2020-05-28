Wanda Sykes has finally responded to actor Scott Baio, who tried to bait the comedian last week following her continued support of Joe Biden despite his controversial remark on the Breakfast Club.

“Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape,’” Sykes tweeted, slicing through Baio's Roseanne Barr analogy. “Well, let me get back to work...I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do.”

On May 22, Baio—who’s known for his role as Chachi Arcola on Happy Days—wrote to Sykes, “Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you're a full of shit, hack liberal?”

In 2018, Sykes resigned from her position as a head writer for ABC’s reboot of Roseanne after its star tweeted racist insults about Barack Obama's former adviser Valerie Jarrett. In the tweet, Barr labeled Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, writing, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

That day, Biden found himself in hot water after his Breakfast Club interview when he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Later that day, the former Vice President apologized for his comments, saying, “I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African-American community for granted.” He continued, “I shouldn't have been such a wise guy.”

Sykes later advised that Biden’s comments should be viewed as a weak joke.

“Biden feels at home speaking to the Black community,” she tweeted. “He made a joke. Comedy ain’t easy, but he didn’t say 2 go shoot Clorox in our tits. Now, I wouldn’t make a blanket statement to say that voting for Trump means you’re not Black. I would say that it means you’re not smart.”