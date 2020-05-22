The latest trailer for the Christopher Nolan-directed film Tenet has arrived. We know why you're here, so go ahead and check it out up top.

The world premiere of the new Tenet trailer occurred on Fortnite where it was shown at 8 p.m. ET on the big screen of the game's Party Royale mode.

Donald Mustard, creative director of Epic Games, revealed on Twitter that Nolan approached him about wanting to create an environment similar to that of a movie theater for the debut of this trailer.

Fortnite's involvement with Nolan's latest film comes nearly one month after Travis Scott's Astronomical concert event, which had a new record of over 12.3 million concurrent players on the first night. If Nolan is trying to create as big of a communal experience as possible during these bizarre times, then he has come to the right place.

Tenet is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17 despite closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nolan has been adamant that he wants Tenet to be released in theaters, and on its scheduled date. "Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theaters," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said during an earnings call, per Variety. "I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan."

Deadline suspects that Warner Bros. would only like to release Tenet on July 17 if the studio can get a lucrative return on their $200 million investment. This means that Warner Bros. needs to be ensured that at least 80 percent of theaters, especially in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, are open by the film's scheduled release date. Those three markets are expected to represent 25 percent of the money earned on opening weekend.

If Tenet gets delayed, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has previously stated that she still wants to release it in the summer, if possible. The studio will then be forced to move Tenet to August 14, the spot Warner Bros. currently has reserved for Wonder Woman 1984.

This move could push WW1984 all the way back to December, butting it right up against the eagerly-anticipated Denis Villeneuve-directed star-studded film Dune.