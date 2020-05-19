After nearly five years, the cast of Community came together for a table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" to help raise money for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Scroll down to watch it.

When it was all said and done, Community fans were left wanting more, and that is around the time when the possibility of a feature film is brought up...again. The topic has been broached from time to time, ever since Danny Pudi, who played Abed, suggested the idea of "six seasons and a movie." Community ended in 2015 after six seasons.

While everyone on the cast has expressed interest in doing a Community movie, there needs to be a compelling plot, and Donald Glover may have come up with something interesting during a Q&A after their table read, which you can watch up top. While speculating what may have happened to his character Troy since the last we heard of him, he was lost at sea, Glover came up with a dark conclusion to his story. "In the Community world he is definitely dead," he jokingly responded, at the 4:30 mark.

"What am I doing, am I writing the movie on the fly or something?” Glover wondered. "He's probably lost. I feel like it's like Abed's gotta find him. I like those movies." His on-the-spot pitch of Abed trying to find his best friend Troy received the support of both Pudi and Community creator Dan Harmon.

"I love the idea of Troy being lost, and Abed's mission is to go find him, try to track someone down — that would be fun," Pudi said, with Harmon adding, as he pretends to write something down on a whiteboard, "It writes itself...just put in some Die Hard references." Given prior commitments to his music and the FX show Atlanta, this type of story keeps Glover's time commitment to a Community film fairly limited since he would likely only need to appear towards the end.

Glover later shot down anticipation, stating, "We can't make movies right now anyway." However, Harmon admitted to TheWrap that he's "very, very excited about the coming months" when discussing the conversations that have taken place in regards to a movie.

"I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep 'em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised," he said. "So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months."