The latest installment of Pixar's Spark Shorts series, Out, is the first project from the animation studio to feature an openly gay main character. Watch the trailer above.

Now available on Disney+, the nine-minute short film follows the story of Greg, who struggles to come out to his parents ahead of his move to the city. When they show up suddenly in a surprise effort to help him pack, he magically switches bodies with his dog and tries to hide evidence of his relationship with his boyfriend, Manuel. Without giving away too much of the ending, Greg realizes he doesn't have to hide who he really is.

Directed by first-time director/long-time Pixar animator Steven Clay Hunter, this isn't the only time a gay character has appeared in a Pixar film. In both Toy Story 4 and Finding Dory, same-sex couples can be seen in the background of scenes, while Onward saw Lena Waithe's character mention her girlfriend. Out, however, is the first time Pixar has released a project with a gay lead.

Disney has notoriously been making very small advancements in terms of representation, often receiving criticism for scenes that can easily be edited out for release in more conservative markets. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured the franchise's first ever same-sex kiss at the end of the film, but it only appears onscreen for a ridiculously short amount of time. However, the company did reveal that The Eternals will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first openly gay superhero.