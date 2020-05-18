The new entry in the Scream franchise, which will arrive at least 10 years after Scream 4, has formally secured its first star from the original cast.

On Monday, David Arquette was announced as having signed on for the fifth Scream film, this time directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette told Collider. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy."



Fans of the self-referential Craven classic were first introduced to Arquette's Dewey back in 1996, a year that—for studious appreciators of the genre—marked a turning point of sorts for the deconstruction of horror. Arquette would go on to Dewey it up in the three subsequent sequels, most recently in the aforementioned Scream 4 in 2011.

As it stands now, principal photography on the Scream revival—which has been reported as both a sequel and a reboot by different outlets—is slated to kick off later this year in North Carolina assuming COVID-19 containment measures allow it. Word of the new Scream first arrived back in March.

Earlier this month, Neve Campbell—who hasn't formally signed on for the project—teased that such a thing was indeed a possibility.



"They really wanna honor Wes' style of work and honor the movies," Campbell told Collider. "That was a lovely thing to hear. So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on everything and make something great, but it's a process."