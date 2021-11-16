We’re extremely excited to announce that Pigeons & Planes is working on our first ever compilation album. The project is a partnership with Big.Ass.Kids titled See You Next Year, and it will feature original, unreleased songs from 10 of our favorite rising artists. But it’s more than just an album—SYNY will also be an ever-evolving music discovery platform that gives listeners an opportunity to get to know each artist on a deeper level.

Pigeons & Planes has been at the forefront of music discovery for over a decade, but the industry is changing, as always. We used to collect magazines, study liner notes, and listen to the same burned CDs for months at a time. Now it’s social posts that get lost in a sea of content, constantly changing playlists, and 15-second video clips that are here one day and gone the next. Everything feels fleeting, and music discovery today lacks the storytelling and connection that we crave. With SYNY, we want to properly introduce some of our favorite new artists, giving them space to share their music and also their stories. We want to bring context and world-building back to music discovery.

Throughout the history of Pigeons & Planes, we’ve always been most excited about the projects that live beyond our own website. It started with DIY SoundCloud projects, but since then we’ve launched a live showcase called No Ceilings, a zine, an open mic night in NYC, merch collabs, a Discord server, and a series of SXSW concerts. See You Next Year will take things a step further, bringing online and IRL together under one umbrella with help from some of the most exciting artists on the come-up.

We’ll be announcing more details in the coming months, including which artists have been selected, where we’ll be popping up for live events, and when the music comes out. For now, we just wanted to let you know that we’re really looking forward to this project. It’s the first of its kind, and hopefully just the beginning of something much bigger.

We’ll see you next year.