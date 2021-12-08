Zacari has shared his new 4-song EP Sol via TDE.

“Sol was adopted in Roman mythology as the god of sun’s name,” he said in a press release. “I was inspired to name my project ‘Sol’ as a double meaning because I want my ‘soul’ to be burning just as bright. Fire is a great cleanser. I’ve also incorporated animal themes in this project of the eagle; an egoless way of life, and butterfly; rebirth and reinvention. The EP’s sound is warm, confident, reflective, and filled with love.”

The new project follows the singer’s 2019 debut EP Run Wild Run Free, which was his first release as a Top Dawg signee. Prior to that, he appeared on the 2018 Black Panther soundtrack, as well as on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. album cut “LOVE.”

Stream Sol below.