A Chloe Bailey and Yung Bleu collaboration may be on the horizon.

On Friday afternoon, Chloe took to social media to share her cover of Bleu’s 2020 hit record “You’re Mines Still.” The video immediately went viral across various platforms, garnering more than 2.5 million views and a slew of compliments from celebrities like Jordyn Woods, Snoh Aalegra, Bella Hadid, and Chloe’s grown-ish co-star Yara Shahidi.

Shortly after the cover began gaining traction, a clearly impressed Bleu took to Twitter to propose order a collaboration with Chloe: “OK let’s do a song now,” he wrote.

Chloe gave an ambiguous, yet promising response, simply posting the eyes and angel face emojis.

Here’s to hoping the brief exchange leads to a joint record.

“You’re Mines Still” appeared on Bleu’s 2020 project, Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions. About two weeks after the EP arrived, Bleu unleashed its official remix with OVO boss Drake. Bleu spoke about the remix in an October interview with Complex, revealing it was DeMarcus Cousins who helped secure the collaboration.

“So, what originally happened is that DeMarcus Cousins reached out to [Drake],” Bleu said. “Cousins reached out to me saying that he was loving the EP and he was saying, ‘Man, I can hear Drake on this one. I can see Drake on this one. I love this one.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be real hard.’ But I wasn’t thinking anything about it. I’m just like, ‘Oh, that’s like some shit that ain’t but a wish.’ So it wasn’t a real thought in my head, you know what I’m saying?

“Three days later though, Cousins had sent me a screenshot of Drake saying, ‘Send the record.’ So I had sent them the record and after a little while, I thought that he probably didn’t like it or hear it for real, so I just forgot about it. Then he wrote me on Instagram with the message that I posted and said ‘Let’s do the remake.’ I said, ‘Hell yeah.’”

The song has spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently sits at the No. 19 slot.