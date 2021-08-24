Yung Bleu has alleged that Gainesville, Georgia police officers racially profiled him this week.

The Alabama rapper took to Instagram to make his accusation, saying he was trying to buy a trailer for his upcoming Moon Boy Tour when the owner of the trailer company called the cops. The 27-year-old shared two videos of his interactions with local authorities, alongside a lengthy caption.

“These Gainesville, Ga police officer are racially profiling us!” he wrote. “They approached me and my team for absolutely nothing trying to buy a trailer for my tour at (Absolute Trailers) the owner was a old white guy who called the police talking about they suspect fraud! I was just trying to buy a trailer!”

He explained in the second video that the owners called the police because they had dealt with a suspected fraud incident the prior week. According to the Shade Room, Bleu had been waiting outside the trailer store for around 10 minutes before cops pulled up.