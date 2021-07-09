Ahead of the release of his debut album Moon Boy set to drop July 23, Yung Bleu returns with his latest single “Way More Close (Stuck in a Box).”

Bleu drifts between rapper and singer as he reflects on a past relationship over the smooth, R&B-influenced production. “It’s like I’m stuck in a maze/You get so stuck in your ways/I heard you turnin’ your page,” the Alabama artist croons on the hook.

Big Sean comes through with a scene-stealing guest verse. “Close as it gets, I can’t go back to pretending like I don’t know you exist/I gotta over insist, I only burn bridges to the places that I never should’ve been to begin with this shit/But you know that isn’t this, we was attached at the hip/Skipped the marriage but we still did all the honeymoon trips,” Sean raps on the closing verse.

“Way More Close” will appear on Bleu’s debut LP along with the previously released singles “Thieves in Atlanta” with Coi Leray, “Baddest” with Chris Brown and 2 Chainz, and “You’re Mine Still” with Drake.

The new track caps a massive week for Bleu, who also announced his upcoming Moon Boy Tour. The 38-date North American jaunt will kick off Aug. 26 in Minneapolis with stops in major cities including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are available now.

While you wait for Moon Boy to arrive later this month, stream Yung Bleu’s latest single now on all major platforms.