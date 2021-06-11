Yung Bleu continues to pave the road to his highly anticipated debut album with the release of his newest single, “Baddest.”

Bleu released the track on Friday with the help of Chris Brown and 2 Chainz. Together, the trio shows their infatuation for a woman over a Hitmaka beat that flips SWV’s “You’re Always on My Mind.”

“Sexy motherf**ker, you’re the baddest one/Gave you all my love, that shit been adding up,” Chris Brown sings on the chorus. “We should get away somewhere and run it up/I’m trying to fall in love.”

“See you with your friends, you gotta/Brand new Benz, you gotta/Nigga blowing up your phone, you ain’t thinking ‘bout him,” Bleu adds during his verse. “She just wanna turn up with her girls, get the stress off/And I just wanna take her to the room, get that dress off.”

“Baddest” is just one of the star-studded records that are set to appear on Bleu’s upcoming album. The Alabama native has teased collaborations with Chloe Bailey—who caught Bleu’s attention when she covered his breakthrough hit “You’re Mines Still” featuring Drake—and international superstar, Davido. The single also follows Bleu’s work with Coi Leray on the track “Thieves in Atlanta.”

Listen to Yung Bleu’s “Baddest” featuring 2 Chainz and Chris Brown below.