Fresh off the release of his latest single, “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” featuring Big Sean, Yung Bleu stopped by Power 106 L.A. to talk about his forthcoming debut album Moon Boy, set to arrive July 23.

During their discussion, Bleu revealed how his collaboration with Big Sean was, in fact, coincidental.

“Everybody I worked with on this project was real natural. Big Sean, he made the mistake of walking in the wrong studio session at Westlake. He was like, ‘Oh Bleu, what’s up?’ Let’s get a record in,” the Alabama rapper told the radio station.

Footage of the recording process between Bleu and Sean recently emerged. In the clip, which you can check out in the post below, the Detroit rapper be heard expressing his gratitude, saying, “I’m glad I accidentally walked in this bitch to meet you, bro...That was meant to happen.”

“Way More Close” will appear on Bleu’s debut LP along with the previously released singles “Thieves in Atlanta” with Coi Leray, “Baddest” with Chris Brown and 2 Chainz, and “You’re Mine Still” with Drake.

The new track caps a massive week for Bleu, who also announced his upcoming Moon Boy Tour. The 38-date North American jaunt will kick off Aug. 26 in Minneapolis with stops in major cities including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are available now.

While we wait for Moon Boy to arrive later this month, stream Yung Bleu’s latest single now on all major platforms.