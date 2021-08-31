Piper Rockelle, a 14-year-old influencer who Pink suggested was being “exploited” by her parents in a tweet this past weekend, has shut down the singer’s claims.

The teenage YouTuber told TMZ that her mom “doesn’t make me do anything,” and explains that it is “quite the opposite, I’m a kid who had a dream and my mom is amazing enough to help me live it out.”

“I don’t think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did she’d see it’s just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves,” Piper, who has eight million subscribers on her channel, said. “The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch.”

Piper’s comments follow Pink’s decision to voice concern for teen stars who are popular on social media, when she used the 14-year-old as an example, seemingly pointing to recent photos of the influencer posing in a pool.

“How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents,” Pink asked. “And at what point do the rest of us say, ‘this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!’”

Piper reportedly told TMZ that she didn’t see anything sexual about a kid wearing a bikini while she’s swimming.

“I know there are kids who are being taken advantage of and that’s a real problem, but I’m not one of them,” Piper said.

Pink’s comments about Piper come over a month after the rockstar offered to pay for the Norwegian Women’s Handball Team’s $1,765.28 fine after they decided to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms during a match, which was their collective decision as a team.