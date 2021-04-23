Jail isn’t stopping YoungBoy Never Broke Again from feeding his fans.

On Friday, YoungBoy released his latest single, “Territorial.” For this track, YoungBoy showcases his versatility by creating a song that serenades his lover.

“She say you mine, you so territorial/She don’t wanna hurt me, that’s for all I know/You ask how I feel like I’m stranded out all alone on the road,” he croons on the chorus. “Trying to find some good in this route I chose/Trying to see why someone so beautiful want my soul.”

“Territorial” comes as YoungBoy is in federal custody as he awaits trial for 2020 drugs- and weapons-related charges. Initially, a California magistrate judge granted YoungBoy pretrial release but it was contingent on approval from courts in his home state of Louisiana.

Louisiana’s U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick ordered YoungBoy to remain detained pending trial. Dick pointed to a history of probation violations and YoungBoy’s “characteristics” as motives to keep the rapper behind bars. The state attorney also explained that YoungBoy’s wealth stopped them from granting him a bond because he would be able to pay almost any fee thrown at him which would allow him to be “a risk of danger” to the public.

Listen to NBA YoungBoy’s new single, “Territorial,” above via YouTube or below through Spotify.