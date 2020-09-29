YoungBoy Never Broke Again was among 16 people who were reportedly arrested on drug and firearms charges in his native Baton Rouge on Monday.

WAFB 9 reports that the rapper has been hit with multiple drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges, as have all 16 individuals involved in the incident.

Just last week, in a rare interview for TIDAL, YoungBoy commented on any supposed competition with some of his contemporaries, like DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby, with YoungBoy saying that he doesn’t see them as rivals.

“It ain’t none of that,” he told Elliott Wilson. “You could never compete with a person. None of those people determine [what I do] or I determine where they gon’ go.”

The Baton Rouge rapper dropped off his latest album Top earlier this month, which topped the Billboard 200 during its opening week. He’s now released three No. 1 albums and a mixtape that peaked at No. 2 in less than a year.

YoungBoy has had multiple run-ins with the law before—and has recently had some wins. Back in December, he landed a plea deal in his assault and kidnapping case in Georgia. He received no jail time and instead was sentenced to 12 months of probation, fined $1,500, ordered to take anger management classes, and pled guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence. The charges stemmed from an incident in February 2018, where surveillance footage caught the rapper body-slamming and dragging his girlfriend into his room.

Also in December, a Louisiana judge decided to end the rapper’s probation early, allowing him the freedom to perform at shows and move to a different state. Prior to this, he had been jailed that year for being involved in a Miami shooting in which he was thought to be the target.