YoungBoy Never Broke Again is under federal investigation, WBRZ, Baton rouge’s local ABC affiliate reported on Tuesday.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed that YoungBoy (born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) is under investigation for his alleged connection to a September 2020 music video shoot that resulted in the arrest of 16 individuals—including YoungBoy—for drug and weapons charges.

Because he’s a convicted felon, the 21-year-old rapper is prohibited from possessing a firearm by both state and federal laws. Although no formal charges have been filed against the rapper, Moore says that both his office and the U.S. Attorney’s office are investigating the nature of YoungBoy’s involvement in the incident.

News of the federal investigation comes after YoungBoy’s lawyer, James Manasseh, filed a motion to have his client released from bond supervision since it’s been four months since the incident and no charges have been filed. Also, a judge ordered the return of certain items to YoungBoy—including over $40,000 in cash and a $300,000 cashier’s check—that were seized during the arrest.

“The Office of the District Attorney has returned Mr. Gaulden’s seized property and there is no indication that the State intends to file a Bill of Information against Mr. Gaulden,” the motion states.

At this time, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is not in custody. He was released following the incident on a $75,000 bond. His attorney confirmed that he is now at his out of state residence continuing to work on his music career.