YoungBoy Never Broke Again joined DJ Akademiks for a lengthy chat on Clubhouse, and now his interview has arrived as part of the latest Off the Record podcast.

During the three-hour long chat, the two spoke about YoungBoy’s possible future retirement, the Grammys, and his issues with his label, Atlantic Records. Other topics of interest throughout the podcast, which arrives the same week the rapper’s collaborative mixtape with Birdman is due to drop, include marriage, Soulja Boy, and having his song “Right Foot Creep” featured in Fortnite.

The interview was conducted while YB is still under house arrest, following his release from jail on bond in October. He was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant.

Just last month, YoungBoy highlighted his Never Broke Again crew with the Never Broke Again Vol. 1 project. The 18-track compilation features two solo records from the rapper, as well as contributions from the likes of NoCaop, Quando Rondo, Big B, RJae, Meechy Baby, and P. Yungin among others.

Check out the biggest takeaways from the interview below, and listen to the full podcast above via Spotify.