Less than two months after dropping his third studio album Sincerely, Kentrell, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has returned with the first release under his new partnership with Motown Records.

The 18-track compilation album, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, features a pair of solo records from YoungBoy (“Heading On,” “Tweet Bird”), as well as collaborations from NoCap, Quando Rondo, Big B, RJae, Meechy Baby, P. Yungin, RoJay MLP, and Herm. In addition to dropping the project, the video for “Pure Dope” with Meechy Baby, RoJay, and RJae was released. Check it out up top.

Back in September, YoungBoy announced a new joint venture with Motown Records. “I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label,” YoungBoy said. “I’m looking forward working with Ethiopia, Kenoe and Motown Records.”

Kyle “Montana” Clairborne, who leads Never Broke Again LLC with YoungBoy, also spoke about the Motown partnership.

“Motown has been an inspiration for generations—a place that helps develop artists, songwriters and business executives and I’m thankful to Ethiopia, Kenoe and the team for making Never Broke Again part of the Motown family,” Montana said.

Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1 arrives on the heels of YoungBoy’s fourth No. 1 album, Sincerely, Kentrell, which last month knocked Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out of the top spot on the Billboard 200 with 137,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week.

Stream Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1 now on all major platforms.