As the winter frost coats the country and the after effects of Storm Arwen ripple down the east coast, Young T & Bugsey have done the decent thing and connected with Unknown T to warm us all up with new latest heater “Roberto C”.

The Nottingham duo have had a big year in 2021, notching up some major streaming numbers with Not3s on “Boom Bam” and Kranium on “Life Of The Party”, as well as making an impact of their own with “Big Bidness” and its ‘70s-leaning visuals. Meanwhile, Unknown T has had an arguably even bigger year thanks to his triumph of a project, Adolescence, and a highly sought after collab with Billionaire Boys Club. Now with the P2J-produced “Roberto C” it looks like they’re about to score one last hit before year-end.

A return to the all-too-brief summer, director Teeeezy C takes us straight to the cookout as three artists party through the fading light and into the small hours, swapping laid-back rhymes about the good life and raising a glass or two to their countless successes.

Doubtless, there’s sure to be more in store for all three in 2022, but this is a more than welcome stopgap to see us through the harsh winter months. While we wait, hit play on the new video and then make sure you add “Roberto C” to all your playlists.