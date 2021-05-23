Young Noble, one of the founding members of 2Pac’s rap group The Outlawz, took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that he’s recovering from a serious heart attack.

“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me,” the 43-year-old rapper wrote in an Instagram post. “I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right.. I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”

Since the 2015 death of OG member Hussein Fatal, The Outlawz have been quiet on the recording front.

Appearing on classic 2Pac material like the seminal diss track “Hit Em Up” and platinum albums like Me Against the World, All Eyez on Me, Gang Related [Soundtrack], and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, the outfit looked to be heading for greater heights before Pac’s tragic death.

Consisting of Pac’s stepbrother (Komani), god brother (Yaki Khadafi), cousin (Kastro), a former member of the group Thug Life (Big Syke), and five other aspiring MCs, E.D.I. Mean, Hussein Fatal, Young Noble, Napoleon and Storm, the group had a measurable buzz in the mid-’90s.