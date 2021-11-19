Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye took to social media on Thursday night about a day after the Memphis rapper was fatally shot to thank people for sending prayers and offering support following the tragedy.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few,” Jaye wrote in a post made to her Instagram Stories. “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome… because Lord knows I need them…”

In another IG Stories post, Jaye posted a video of Dolph and their daughter exercising. “How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” she captioned the post. Jaye and Dolph have two children together.

Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon while he was at Makeda’s, a cookie shop that the rapper frequented. He was 36.

Police have yet to identify suspects in the fatal shooting but have released images of the two masked gunmen that opened fire on the bakery.