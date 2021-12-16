Young Dolph’s life and legacy is being celebrated at the FedEx Forum in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The memorial service will include speeches from his family, a handful of performances, as well as his Paper Route Empire team present to honor him.

The memorial comes a day after Dolph received a designated street naming in Memphis that took place at Dunn Avenue between Airways Boulevard and Hays Road, which now includes a sign that reads Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people,” his family said in a statement a week after Dolph was fatally shot on Nov. 17 in Memphis. “As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.” A funeral for Dolph was held in late November.

The late rapper—who was 36—has received a number of tributes from those close to him since his passing, including from Key Glock who got a tattoo of Dolph’s face on his arm. “When they see me, they see you,” he wrote alongside unveiling the new ink.

You can stream Young Dolph’s memorial up top.