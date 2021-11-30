As the hip-hop world continues to reel from the loss of influential Memphis rapper Young Dolph, Key Glock revealed a new tattoo he got to pay homage to the rapper.

Glock took to his Instagram Stories on Monday night to share a portrait of Dolph that he got inked on his arm.

Key Glock shares his new tattoo of Young Dolph 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nxMWpq67At — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 29, 2021

The only post Key Glock currently has on his IG page is a tribute to Dolph, which features a carousel of images to show how the Memphis rapper was always by his side through different points of his youth.

“Words really can’t explain how I truly feel right now.. I’m sick to my stomach bruh!! Peace ain’t even working.. all I see is DARKNESS, only GOD knows how much you meant to me,” Glock closed his emotional caption.

Key Glock isn’t the only rapper from Dolph’s Paper Route family who wanted to honor him with ink. Paper Route artist Jay Fizzle also paid homage to Dolph by getting a tattoo of him on his back.

“The only n***a that had my back no matter wad [sic],” he wrote in the caption for the pic of the tattoo. “So I stamp yo face on my bacc 💯 I love you dude 🐬💜.”