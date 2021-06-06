After accusations of colorism took over his Instagram comments this week, Yo Gotti has responded, insisting he doesn’t discriminate in his music videos.

On Friday, the Memphis MC released his music video for single “Drop” with DaBaby. The video itself is a good time—Gotti and Baby seem to have a blast on a pool day, complete with water guns for some summery vibes. But the video’s theme isn’t what’s upsetting fans, but rather who stars in the short clip.

Fans have pointed out over the weekend that they feel the video lacks diversity, some even calling Gotti colorist for his selection of video co-stars this time around.

Gotti responded soon after his comments section was posted to The Shade Room, as some fans questioned why there weren’t enough Black women in the clip. In his response, posted to Instagram, he implied that some didn’t watch the whole video, and shared a segment featuring Black women.

“Wat they talkn bout [The Shade Room] I luv [chocolate] too we don’t discriminate,” he wrote. “#TellEmWatchDaWholeVideo.”