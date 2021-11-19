YG continues his mission to make health services more accessible to low-income communities.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 31-year-old rapper/philanthropist attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new partnership between the City of Hawthorne and TeleHealth Van—a program he launched last year alongside NFL star Todd Gurley and entrepreneur Dion Rambo. The organization has expanded its operation with three additional 5G-enabled vans that will travel to underserved areas to provide a wide range of services, including assistance with medical insurance submissions as well as mental health screenings with the UCLA Center for Behavioral and Addiction Medicine.

TeleHealth Van allows physicians to meet with their patients through “virtual meetings” without having to rely on their own wifi. The program works with county and city health Departments, clinics, adult centers, and foster care providers.

“TeleHealth Van is a service that we created for the people in the inner-cities,” YG told TMZ over the summer. “It works like—you basically don’t leave your house if you got a mental health situation or got doctors you need to talk to. The van comes to your location and you get in the van—it’s basically like doing a Zoom call. You get in the van and you see your mental health worker or [doctor] over the screen, and y’all have y’all session.”

He continued: “The city is, for sure, getting involved, getting behind it. Everybody loves they idea. They love the fact that it’s Black people doing something real for the Black community.

You can learn more about TeleHealth Van’s services here.