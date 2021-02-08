An inmate records search for Fulton County Jail shows YFN Lucci was released Monday after posting $500,000 bond.

TMZ has learned that as part of the terms of his release, Lucci must surrender his passport and will be required to wear an ankle monitor throughout his stay at an undisclosed location. He can only leave his residence to attend medical appointments, meet with his legal representation, or see his children.

Lucci also isn’t allowed to contact any alleged victims, witnesses, or co-defendants in his case. He cannot hang around any known gang members or convicted felons, and posting on his social media is forbidden. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling said his client agreed to the conditions of his bond last week, but they weren’t able to finalize everything until today.

Lucci turned himself in last month for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of James Adams in December. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Lucci’s arrest warrant alleges he was behind the wheel of a car with three “gang members” when they confronted a rival gang and shots rang out, leaving Adams with a bullet in the head and another suffering a wound to the stomach.

Lucci was initially denied bond, but Findling argued for his client’s release, stating that he was caring for his mother and was financially responsible for four underaged children.