WondaGurl is making moves yet again with her latest partnership deal. The Grammy-nominated producer is bringing her label imprint, Wonderchild to Red Bull Records, where she will work alongside the label to release music from new talent.

The young visionary has worked with Travis Scott, Rihanna, and more, and with the chance to expand her work alongside some new artists to make great music, WondaGurl is stoked. “It’s what you always dream of as a creative,” she tells Complex. “Being able to discover new talent and help them develop.”

The first artist signed is none other than Toronto’s JUGGER, who makes energetic, crackling rap. With this new deal, his full-length album will be executive produced by WondaGurl. The “GUNPLAY” rapper couldn’t be more excited about the news and the chance to team up with WondaGurl again, having worked with her previously. “It’s a blessing to be a part of the team. I’ve worked side by side with Wonda ever since she discovered me on Halloween 2017,” he says. “We have been creating nonstop for the future of music and we are ready to introduce the next wave of rage!”​​​​​

For her part, WondaGurl says JUGGER is like family. “This wasn’t an overnight thing, so I’m happy to work with him,” she says. JUGGER agrees: “We are like family, for life and beyond we are here to take this b***h over!”

WondaGurl says Red Bull Records is the right home for this imprint because it will allow her and her artists to be creatively free. Most importantly, she says she looks forward to making more music, including JUGGER’s project, which is dropping later this year. Without giving too much away, he hints that listeners can expect “an unexpected sonic thriller.”



“The sound we have cultivated is surreal,” he says. “[It’s] electrifying to the spirit.”

