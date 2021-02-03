Wiz Khalifa decided to give aspiring artists some practical career advice. He took to Twitter, where he urged entertainers to humble themselves rather than be broke for the sake of the art form.

"If rap ain’t workin get a real job," Wiz tweeted.

Fortunately for Wiz, rap has always worked out for him. After establishing himself as an underground sensation during his teenage years and early 20s, the Pittsburgh native exploded into superstardom. Now he caters to his wide fanbase by creating pop sensations as well as linking up with artists who might not have cracked the mainstream. This was on display with his recent string of features.

Captain Khalifa also decided to add a verse to 03 Greedo's single "Substance (We Woke Up)," which dropped on Wednesday.

He then kept things in house by having Taylor Gang's Young Deji feature on his single "Aint Shit Free." He also gave fans flashes of the original Taylor Gang lineup by tapping Chevy Woods for the track "Chicken with the Cheese" featuring 24HRS.

Listen to the new Wiz Khalifia music below.