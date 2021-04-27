Willow Smith has shared her new track “Transparent Soul” with Travis Barker, the first single from her upcoming full-length album.

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time [during the first couple months of quarantine],” Willow said in a statement. “It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre.”

The pop-punk ballad features Willow on the guitar and Barker on the drums, and is accompanied by a Dana Trippe-directed performance video, which shows Willow outfitted in heavy, black eyeliner, big combat boots, chains, studded belts, and more. “I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music,” Willow said.

The singer’s next album, which is set to be released this summer, follows her previous projects, the 2020 EP Rise with Jahnavi Harrison, 2020’s The Anxiety with Tyler Cole, and her self-titled album from 2019.

Watch the video for “Transparent Soul” at the top.