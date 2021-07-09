In an interview with Billboard published alongside the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples revealed why he considers Jay-Z the GOAT.

When asked what makes Hov the greatest rapper of all time, Staples asserted that Jigga is one of one.

“He’s Jay-Z,” the Long Beach rapper explained. “There’s really no other option – it’s Snoop Dogg or Jay-Z. He’s undeniable. I know what people mean by those conversations but I don’t subscribe to that s—t. You ask me that based on the parameters of the GOAT, people don’t just want to hear who’s music you enjoy the most. It’s success. Snoop Dogg is still hella famous and loved. Jay-Z is the same but he’s still doing it in a music sense. Jay-Z is Jay-Z. It’s only one.”

The wide-ranging interview arrives just hours after Staples dropped his latest full-length offering. However, the 28-year-old Long Beach native didn’t shy away from confirming the title of his next project, Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

“I don’t know where everything is going to fall, but we’re working on all those things right now,” he said. “In the social media age, why not say what you’re doing?”

Staples recently spoke about the meaning behind the title during an interview with W magazine.

“It just sounds nice,” he explained. “I don’t think it makes sense to be too heavy-handed with certain things. Music is so subjective. So with that, it was just part of my thought process at the time: What symbolism can I throw in here that can be taken as a direct thing? What does this mean? What does this sound like? It’s all based on personal tastes.”

Stream Vince Staples’ new self-titled now on all major platforms.