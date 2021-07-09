Vince is back.



Three years after the release of FM!, he has returned with Vince Staples, a self-titled album executive produced by Kenny Beats. Outside of guest vocals from Fousheé on “Take Me Home,” there aren’t any features on the 10-song project. This is all Vince, and he takes the opportunity to get personal.

In a press release, Vince explained the thinking behind the album. “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before,” he said. “That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

So, did he accomplish his goal? What’s the best song? Biggest surprise? Worst thing about the album? Best thing about the album? Members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) answered those questions and more after a couple of initial spins. Here are our first impressions of Vince Staples’ new self-titled album.