Butter

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Aisle full of chocolate bars
Life

Woman Stuck with 133,000 Expiring Candy Bars is Desperate to Give Them Away

After an initial surge of popularity two years ago, Canadian Candy Nostalgia is now left with 133,000 Rum &amp; Butter bars, all of which are set to expire in June.

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
Megan and BTS live in LA performing Butter
Music

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Butter” With BTS in Surprise L.A. Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance during a sold-out BTS show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium over the weekend to perform "Butter."

Brad Callas1692 days ago
USA, Montana empty parking lot Big American flag.
Life

Navy Engineer Accused of Trying to Leak Military Intel in Peanut Butter Sandwich

A Navy engineer is being charged with counts of espionage after he allegedly tried to share military intel via an SD card wrapped in a peanut butter sandwich.

Jordan Rose1740 days ago

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