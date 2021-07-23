Seemingly out of nowhere, Yeezy Season has arrived once more.

After being silent for the last few months, Kanye West has emerged from the shadows and will be hosting a live listening event for his upcoming studio album, Donda.

Apple Music and West have teamed up to host a sold-out listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Those who weren’t able to snag a ticket can still experience the event by tuning into Apple Music’s live stream. The global live stream event will begin tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

Before this, Kanye held another listening event in Vegas over the weekend. Donda was formally announced in a Beats by Dre commercial that premiered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. A new song from the album titled “No Child Left Behind” was previewed in the tv spot as well.

According to Billboard, Ye is also reportedly going to be taking center stage at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend.