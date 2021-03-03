Jack Harlow kicks off this month’s NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts by lacing the intimate setting with a series of hits.

Handsome Harlow starts the performance that premiered on Wednesday with a near acoustic version of “Rendezvous.” “Rendezvous” is the introduction of Harlow’s debut album, That’s What They All Say. This project serves as the concert’s backdrop with Harlow performing a string of tracks from the album.

Harlow follows “Rendezvous” with the fan-favorites “21C/Delta” and “Funny Seeing You Here.” He then transitions “Same Guy” into “Creme.” “Creme” sets the stage for Harlow to treat his core fans to the song “ONCE MAY COMES” from his breakthrough mixtape Sweet Action. Of course, Harlow closed out his performance with the smash hit “What’s Poppin’.”

Along with serving as the muse for his NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, Jack Harlow continues to add to his debut album by releasing more singles. For the latest single, Harlow forms a Louisville connection by having EST Gee give a verse to “Route 66.” He also paired the song with a video that shows the two natives taking over their hometown.

Harlow will also be Saturday Night Live’s musical guest for the iconic sketch show’s March 27th episode.

Watch Jack Harlow take on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert up top.