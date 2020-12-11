After a massively successful year, the Kentucky wonder kid Jack Harlow is now ready to take the next step in his career with the arrival of his heavily anticipated debut studio album That's What They All Say which boasts features from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, and several others.

More confident than he is cocky, Harlow raps with his whole chest in this first full-length offering, paying homages to his Louisville roots while still affirming that his eyes are set on goals far beyond where he started. Previously released singles like "Way Out" featuring Big Sean and "Tyler Herro" showcase Harlow's hitmaking ability, while "Face of My City" demonstrates him holding his own with other rap giants like Lil Baby. Through it all, one of Harlow's most redeemable qualities is his authenticity, and That's What They All Say acts as the perfect coming-of-age moment for the rapper who doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.

Ahead of the release of the album, Harlow dropped a video on Twitter earlier this week chronicling his rise from prodigal rap son to becoming one of the brightest young stars the genre has to offer.

During a conversation with Apple Music and Zane Lowe, Harlow also talked about what it was like for him after the immediate success of his now three-times platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," and how he's been navigating since.

"It's funny. Every level up just normalizes everything," he said. "You see a place you want to be, and you're like, if I could just be there, I would feel on top of the world. And then you get there and you're like, what's up there though? So you just keep looking up the hill, and that's a blessing and a curse. It can be unhealthy. But I feel like that's what's gotten me this far is I want so much more than this right here."

Listen to Jack Harlow's debut album That's What They All Say featuring Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, and more down below.