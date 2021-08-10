In the latest episode of GQ’s Actually Me video series, Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls went undercover online and answered real comments from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Quora, Wikipedia, and Reddit.

In one YouTube comment under the video for Drake’s Scorpion highlight “In My Feelings,” a fan wondered why the Miami duo wasn’t credited for their guest feature on the No. 1 hit single.

JT and Yung Miami were quick to take the humble route, reminding the commenter that their appearance alone was enough to push their career to a new level.

“Thank you, Drake. We appreciate you,” JT said. “Don’t listen to them people. I guess it was sampled in the song along with a lot of other people. I think Lil Wayne was also sampled in that song. Big Freedia was also sampled in that song. Was a lot of different people. But it was still a big, big moment and a big leap for our career. A huge step, and we appreciate it.”

Other questions the City Girls responded to during the clip include: Are JT and Lil Uzi Vert engaged? Where did the group’s fan name Citizens come from? And what inspires them when writing their raps?

Check out the latest episode of GQ’s Actually Me video series up top.