You had to be deaf, dumb, and blind when Flockaveli came out to ever call Waka Flocka Flame’s music irrelevant. But of course, trolls are going to troll leading Flocka to give a response that showcased his personal (and financial) growth.

Waka Flocka posted a picture of himself looking disgusted on Instagram on Monday in a way to allude to his current investments.

“Me when bitcoin goes down,” he wrote.

Instead of applauding him for capitalizing on the cryptocurrency sphere, a troll decided to take a shot a Waka Flocka’s transition from rap artist to entrepreneur and reality TV star.

“Are you crying because your music is irrelevant now?” the troll account asked.

There was a point in time when Flocka would’ve turned his comment section on its head. But now, the 34-year-old elected to carefully explain to the attention-seeking fan that he’s far more than a rapper at this point in his career.

“Na… I can turn that up in a snap of a finger literally,” he replied. “Music not my only option no more my the Heavens bless you and yours King.”

Waka Flocka might be a reality TV dad, but let’s not forget the legendary run he put together starting with his first single, “O Let’s Do It.” “O Let’s Do It” (and its various remixes/freestyles) along with other singles like “Grove Street Party” turned 2010’s Flockaveli into a street classic. The album was paired with an onslaught of mixtapes which included his acclaimed Salute Me or Shoot Me, LeBron Flocka James, and DuFlocka Rant collections.