Waka Flocka Flame received a lifetime achievement award earlier this week from an unexpected source: Donald Trump.

TMZ reports that the rapper was bestowed the honor for his philanthropy and working as a volunteer with the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach. Waka’s pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw was with him in Atlanta to present the award, which included a medal and certificate. Trump signed the latter—which also comes courtesy of AmeriCorps—in 2020, before he exited the White House.

“Waka is a very humble, humble person,” Dr. Outlaw said. “I’m just really excited about just being here, giving him this award.” She then placed the medal on the rapper’s neck.

Waka showed his gratitude to Outlaw and the former president. “I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me—thank Bridget, just thank everybody that love me,” he said. In his caption on Instagram he added, “I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored 🙏🏾 S/O to my president!!!”

The certificate commemorates Waka’s “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.” It bears Waka’s real name, Dr. Juaquin James Malphurs. (He got an honorary doctorate from the Bible Institute of American Theological Seminary in October.)

Daughter of Destiny Outreach is a nonprofit that supports homeless women who have been affected by substance abuse, trauma, and mental illness by providing employment, food, housing, and recovery resources.