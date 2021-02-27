Victoria Monét has given birth to her first child.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday where she revealed that she and her boyfriend, John Gaines, have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“Hazel Monét Gaines,” Monét captioned a picture of her daughter holding her finder. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world.” Gaines also shared the same photo and thanked Monét in the caption for giving him “the best early birthday gift I could ask for.”

The accomplished singer revealed her growing baby bump in December 2020. In the Instagram post’s caption, Monét detailed how honored she was to become a mother.

“I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen... Mom,” the singer wrote. “Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

Congratulations to Victoria Monét and John Gaines for bringing a new life into the world.