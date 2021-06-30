Embarking on a slight departure from the usual caustic drill sound, #98s rhymers V9 and Billy Billions have just released the video for their new single, “Hole In One”. Although V9’s flow is still as cruddy as ever, this time Billy’s changed up for something much more melodic, showing off his silky-smooth vocal talents and a surprising sensitivity.

The other surprise comes in the instrumental, a light and airy production from Morts that’s heavy on the melody with barely an 808 in sight. With the whole drill scene in an apparent state of flux, we can no doubt expect more sonic surprises like this.

The video itself, which was directed by Yukki, is an absolute treat. Joined by podcaster and presenter Lippy Lickshot, the two rappers pay homage to ‘90s comedies like Happy Gilmore and Kenan & Kel, with some pretty surreal results. “Me and Billy went crazy in the booth and at the shoot,” V9 said. “Hopefully, people will enjoy it. Krazy Gang!”

Peep the “Hole In One” visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.