V9

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Music

V9 Toys With The Jersey Club/UK Drill Fusion On ‘08701’ EP

Featuring SB, Bluw and fellow #98s rhymer Al Chubbino, and a crack-team of the scene’s finest producers.

James Keith1157 days ago
V9
Music

V9 Takes It Back To Drill’s Foundations With New Drop “Plenty”

With all the gore and brutality in his lyrics, it’s unlikely to land him on TikTok anytime soon, but it’s a necessary reminder of where drill came from.

James Keith1454 days ago
V9 (credit: MYBLAQBOOK)
Music

UK Driller V9 Unloads ‘Murk With A Mouth’ Mixtape

Returning with his latest mixtape, ‘Murk With A Mouth’, the Hackney spitter offers fans 15 new bangers, with guest spots from the likes of Unknown T, Ghetts...

Niall Smith1708 days ago
V9 - "Hole In One"
Music

V9 & Billy Billions Hit A “Hole In One” In New Fun-Filled Visuals

Together, the two 98 rappers pay homage to ‘90s comedies like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘Kenan &amp; Kel’ (so don’t touch that dial, don’t leave the room).

James Keith1851 days ago
V9 (credit: Zek Snaps)
Music

Homerton’s V9 Unleashes Erykah Badu-Sampling “Do It”

On top form as always, Homerton’s V9 is back with a brand new drill bumper called “Do It” and there’s a surprising sample at the track’s heart.

James Keith1965 days ago
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