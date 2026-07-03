#98s

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Close-up of a person wearing a knitted mask with eye and mouth openings
Music

#98s Rapper Jimmy Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Where Should I Start?’

Features include Unknown T, Potter Payper, V9 and more.

James Keith836 days ago
Music

Unknown T Drops Debut Album ‘Blood Diamond’ f/ Knucks, Digga D, Loyle Carner & More

Featuring previous singles “Welcome 2 My Strip” with ODUMODUBLVCK, “Adolescence” with Digga D, “Right Hand” with Knucks, “PASSA”, and “Hard Life” with Scribz Riley.

James Keith918 days ago
Groundworks' The G Tape Volume 2'
Music

Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’

The new comp includes tracks from the collective’s extended family of artists, many of whom appeared on Volume 1, as well as Horrid1 &amp; Sav’O, 98s and more.

James Keith1279 days ago
Jimmy 'Risk It All'
Music

#98s’ Jimmy Drops Debut Solo Mixtape ‘Risk It All’ f/ Unknown T, Alchubbino, Teeway & More

Clearly intent on making his debut mixtape count, he’s also dropped off some dramatic visuals for the tape’s lead single, “Page Nine”, with Alchubbino.

James Keith1471 days ago
V9 - "Hole In One"
Music

V9 & Billy Billions Hit A “Hole In One” In New Fun-Filled Visuals

Together, the two 98 rappers pay homage to ‘90s comedies like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘Kenan &amp; Kel’ (so don’t touch that dial, don’t leave the room).

James Keith1843 days ago
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Billy Billions (credit: OT Lenses)
Music

#98s Rapper Billy Billions Shares Dramatic "Tizzy" Visuals

Billions was a relative unknown next to some of the other names on 'Class Of 98s', but his name is ringing louder and louder in the drill scene and beyond.

James Keith1954 days ago
V9 (credit: Zek Snaps)
Music

Homerton’s V9 Unleashes Erykah Badu-Sampling “Do It”

On top form as always, Homerton’s V9 is back with a brand new drill bumper called “Do It” and there’s a surprising sample at the track’s heart.

James Keith1957 days ago

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