Tyrese and Samantha Lee Gibson announced their plans to divorce right at the end of 2020, and now he's indicated that he wants to win her back. Where he let the world know he's missing his wife, however, has raised some eyebrows.

Tammy and Kirk Franklin shared a post on Saturday celebrating their anniversary, which showcased the "small and intimate" dinner they held to celebrate the occasion. Tyrese jumped in the comments to wish the couple a happy anniversary, but he also used the comment to open up about how he's been feeling following his seperation from his wife.

"Happy Happy Happy Anniversary," he wrote in the comments of the post. "Magic Magic and more magic... Dear Samanta this was supposed to be us... Remember the Franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!! Smiling Smiling... I'm gonna get her back watch me! [I think]" It's unclear what prompted him to leave the comment on this Instagram posts of all places, and he's garnered some criticism for the decision.

Tyrese and Gibson got married in 2017, and the couple share a daughter. "After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," Tyrese said in a post announcing the split. "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else."

This is far from the first time Tyrese has gotten roasted on social media recently, as he illicited some laughs in December after he suggested he set the temperature to 90 degrees every night to avoid contracting COVID-19. "One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night," he wrote. "Rumor has it if you catch COVID it doesn’t survive warm temperatures."

Check out reactions to Tyrese's bizarre comment below.