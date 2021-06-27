Unsurprisingly, Tyler, the Creator’s album Call Me If You Get Lost includes a roster of impressive guest appearances, though a couple of them are unexpected.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “WusYaName”—alongside Ty Dolla Sign—was one of the more unanticipated features on the album. Tyler was answering fan questions on Twitter on Saturday, when someone asked, “How’d you get young boy on a song?” While Tyler didn’t directly answer the question, he did sing NBA’s praises. “Hes a sweet heart man, sending love to youngboy, such an interesting person,” Tyler wrote.

In another tweet, he answered a follower who asked, “what’s your favorite moment on the record?” to which Tyler said that YoungBoy’s verse was a highlight for him, particularly when the rapper says “think soooo.” He also nodded to Fana Hues’ part on “Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance.”

Call Me If You Get Lost is poised to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for his biggest opening week ever. After just one day, it’s expected that he’ll open with 175,000 equivalent album units, with sales from his sold-out box set boosting his debut.