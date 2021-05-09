Tyler, the Creator’s debut studio album Goblin came out 10 years ago, which the rapper commemorated on social media for its decade-long anniversary.

“10 YEARS SINCE…….,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing the official Goblin album artwork, as well other album-related pieces. He also shared the same message and images to his Instagram Story.

Since Goblin, Tyler has released four more studio albums—Wolf, Cherry Bomb, Flower Boy, and Igor—with 2019’s Igor being his most transformative. In addition to debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the project won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, even though he believed the album should have been considered pop.

“When I hear that, I think ‘why can’t we just be in pop?’ Half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment,” Tyler said at the time. “Like, oh, my little cousin wants to play the game, let’s give him the unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it. That’s what it felt like a bit.”

Not only did Tyler deviate and explore different sounds on Igor, but his thematic exploration of his sexuality was also something new. During the album’s rollout, he brought Igor to life, a character who has a short blond bob, wears brightly colored suits, and slim black sunglasses. As fans speculated, this search of self appeared to be tied to his coming out as gay on 2017’s Flower Boy.