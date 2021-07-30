Tyga has shared his new single and accompanying video for “Mrs. Bubblegum,” which samples D4L’s 2005 hit song “Laffy Taffy.”

Directed by Tyga and Troy Roscoe, the song sees the rapper borrow some of the lyrics from the original song, like “nasty girl,” with the song closing with Fabo’s ad libs, “I rock, I roll. I wanna dadada, oh, cause you so thick.”

The D4L member also appears in Tyga’s video, which shows him driving around in a Lamborghini, getting married, being a face on Mount Rushmore, surrounded by dancing women, and more as he raps, “Married to the game, I don’t need a wedding ring hoe / Leave at the back, another bitch at the front door.”

Watch the video for “Mrs. Bubblegum” at the top and stream the track below.