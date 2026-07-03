The D4L frontman, Fabo, made his first-ever TikTok when the inventor of the #Junebugchallenge, Juneelite, tapped him to be in his latest video.Xavier Hamilton
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Fabo fondly remembers his fellow D4L member and Bankhead homey Shawty Lo.Khal
On the 10-year anniversary of "Laffy Taffy" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, we spoke with the inimitable Fabo of D4L.Lauren Nostro
Music
Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff