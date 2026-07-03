Fabo

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tyga-video
Music

Watch Tyga's Colorful Video for New Track "Mrs. Bubblegum"

Tyga has shared the new single and accompanying video for "Mrs. Bubblegum," which samples D4L's 2005 hit "Laffy Taffy" and includes an appearance from Fabo.

tara mahadevan1814 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Brenmar and 2$ Fabo Teach You How to Act "Like a Boss"

Brenmar links up with D4L's Fabo for his latest Fool's Gold single "Like a Boss."

Khal3586 days ago

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